Maldives COVID-19 infections rise to 10

MALE, March 14 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Maldives rose to 10 on Saturday, according to the information from the Ministry of Health.

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) reported that the latest patient was from the Kuredo Island Resort, located north of capital Male.

Ten individuals were tested for the COVID-19 on the island of Kuredo and only one was confirmed to be positive. The patient has been transferred to an isolation facility in the island of Farukolhufushi.

The HPA is also testing samples from five resorts, including Bandos Island Resort, Dream Maldives, Meeru Island Resort and Spa, Olhuveli Beach and Spa Maldives, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa.

Out of the 10 confirmed cases, five have come from the island of Kuredu, two from Sandies Bathala Maldives, two from Kuramathi Island Resort Maldives, and one from Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort.

Officials say that all 10 of the individuals that have tested positive for the COVID-19 are foreign citizens.

The Maldives is currently under a State of Public Health Emergency and authorities have taken steps to limit tourist activity to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :