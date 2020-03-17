Maldives Confirms Two Additional Cases of COVID-19

Health Protection Agency (HPA) has confirmed that two more foreigners have been confirmed for COVID-19.

With the new two confirmed cases, Maldives has confirmed a total of 8 COVID cases.

The two infected have been moved to Farukolhufushi quarantine facility on 11th March 2020 and have been getting treatment there.

In means to follow protocol, the island where the two foreigners worked is now placed in a state of lock-down as precautionary measures.

The Maldives has also temporarily restricted the entry of all persons, regardless of nationality, who have Italy as their port of embarkation or have transited through Italy effective from 0000hrs on 8th March 2020. Tourism Minister Ali Waheed has revealed that these additional border control measures are being taken as a matter of precaution to public health and safety, and are temporary in nature.

The Government has previously taken border control measures by temporarily suspending all tourist arrivals from China, Iran and from parts of South Korea.

The Government also ensures that all precautionary measures are taken and that the government is prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives