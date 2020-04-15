Maldives confirms third COVID-19 related death

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) announced Maldives’ third COVID-19 fatality, confirming that an 80-year-old local man had passed away at 2320 hrs on Thursday.

According to the agency, the man died while receiving treatment at DH-11, the treatment facility at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) for COVID-19 patients in critical condition.

The individual was hospitalized on April 21, having noted several underlying medical issues.

At a press briefing on May 2, senior physician at IGMH Mohamed Ismail earlier revealed that the condition of the 80-year-old patient was declining, adding that he contracted bacterial pneumonia after being admitted into the hospital.

The country recorded its first virus death, of an 83-year-old local female, on April 29. The second death involved the passing of a 33-year-old male Bangladeshi national, following a tonic-clonic seizure, who afterwards tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15, Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. The city is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

The Maldives currently records 648 confirmed, 625 active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 20 recoveries.

The disease has also disproportionately affected the country’s large expatriate population, the majority of whom are Bangladeshi nationals and live in highly congested quarters where it is impossible to reduce contact or exercise social distancing.

In addition to the capital, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Uligan in Haa Alif Atoll, Narudhoo and Milandhoo in Shaviyani Atoll, and Thulusdhoo in Kaafu Atoll.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 3.9 million people and claimed over 270,740 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 1.3 million people have recovered.

