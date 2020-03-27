Maldives Confirms One More Case of COVID-19

Health Protection Agency has confirmed the 10th case of COVID-19 in the Maldives.

9 people who were identified through contact tracing were tested for the disease and only one person’s report came positive. The other 8 were negative for the disease.

The infected one has been moved to Farukolhufushi quarantine facility on 14th March 2020 and has been getting treatment there.

The Maldives has also temporarily restricted the entry of all persons, regardless of nationality, who have Italy as their port of embarkation or have transited through Italy effective from 0000hrs on 8th March 2020. Tourism Minister Ali Waheed has revealed that these additional border control measures are being taken as a matter of precaution to public health and safety, and are temporary in nature.

The Government has previously taken border control measures by temporarily suspending all tourist arrivals from China, Iran, Spain, Germany, France, and from parts of South Korea.

The Government also ensures that all precautionary measures are taken and that the government is prepared for the worst-case scenario.

