Maldives confirms first two Wuhan coronavirus cases

The two infected people are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there.

“These two cases which tested positive are from a resort. They are employees of the resort and are now quarantined,” said Ali Waheed, the tourism minister of the island nation, the economy of which is heavily dependent on foreign tourists.

In a press release earlier on Saturday, the Maldives Health Protection Agency said two French nationals on a second island who showed symptoms of the disease had also been placed in isolation yesterday.

Health authorities said they had stopped travel to and from the Kuredu Island Resort and the Summer Island resort, while officials conduct contact tracing and take necessary precautions.

