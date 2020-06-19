Maldives condemns missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Maldivian government, on Wednesday, strongly condemned the missile and drone attacks launched against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on June 22 and 23.

“Such terrorist acts demonstrate a threat to the security of the region and the world”, the statement read.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led military coalition revealed that it had intercepted eight booby-trapped unmanned aircraft and three ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Maldivian government’s statement expressed concern over the likelihood of the attacks negatively impacting efforts initiated by concerned parties to reach a peaceful solution in the region.

Additionally, Maldives asserted that such attacks adversely impacted COVID-19 response efforts, during a time that necessitated an internationally coordinated effort.

Expressing solidarity with the Saudi Arabian government and its citizens, Maldives reiterated its commitment to fighting against all forms of terrorism.

The Yemen conflict erupted in 2014 after the Huthis seized control of the capital Sanaa and went on to take control of the north.

Intervention by a Saudi-led military coalition in support of Yemen’s internationally recognised government during 2015 resulted in a further escalation of the conflict.

Described by the United Nations as the world’s “worst humanitarian disaster”, the crisis in Yemen has displaced millions of people and resulted in over 100,000 casualties.

