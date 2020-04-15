Maldives condemns Israeli actions in Palestinian territories

The Maldivian government, on Sunday, condemned Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories and human rights violations against its citizens at a time when the world is combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the Israeli parliament Knesset swore in a new unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz. Addressing the Knesset prior to the vote, Netanyahu confirmed that his government would seek to apply Israeli sovereignty over Jewish West Bank settlements despite the likelihood of subsequent international uproar and increased tensions in the area.

West Bank is home to almost three million Palestinians and around 400,000 Israelis that live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

The Maldivian government’s statement was issued in alignment with the Non-Allied Movement’s (NAM) resolution against Israeli expansion into Palestine’s territories and its inhumane treatment of Palestinians.

Noting that efforts to reach a two-state solution would be crippled if Israel’s actions were not stopped, NAM asserted that further expansion would endanger peace in the Middle East as well as the international community.

The statement demanded that Israel immediately halt any actions that violate international laws.

Additionally, NAM called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its failure to adhere to resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council and encourage Israel to comply with the 1967 borders.

In order to increase pressure, countries were urged to refrain from conducting transactions with Israeli businesses established within the occupied territories and prevent goods produced by these businesses from entering the international market.

Furthermore, NAM called on the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities, ensure that resolutions concerning the Israel-Palestine issue are enforced and halt Israel’s expansionary policies.

The Maldives, along with other NAM members, reiterated the call to end Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and establish Palestine as an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Established in 1961, the NAM is a group of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

