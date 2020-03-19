Maldives calls on retired health workers to join COVID-19 fight

MALE, March 20 (Xinhua) — Maldives main state-owned Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) has called on retired healthcare workers to enlist in the fight against COVID-19, local media reported Friday.

A statement by IGMH said the hospital was open to accepting retired healthcare workers in order to bolster efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, urging retired healthcare workers to call a special number for further information.

Recently, Health Minister Abdulla Ameen also urged healthcare workers to stay at home or on leave to join the fight against COVID-19 and register with the Health Ministry.

“This is the time when the health professionals staying at home should help the country rather than staying at home. I humbly request the employees of the health sector who are on leave also at this time to join back to work and serve the nation,” said Ameen.

Maldives has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has declared a state of a public health emergency.

