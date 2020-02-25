Maldives Cabinet passes action plan on anti-human trafficking

The Cabinet on Tuesday passed the National Anti-Human Trafficking Action Plan 2020–2022, which aims to accelerate the elimination of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in the Maldives.

Formulated by the National Anti-Human Trafficking Steering Committee (NAHTSC), the plan will come into effect on March 20 and end on December 31, 2022. The NAHTSC is chaired by the Ministry of Defence, in consultation with local and international stakeholders.

According to the President’s Office, several key initiatives would be implemented under the anti-human trafficking action plan, including:

– A baseline study to gauge the TIP situation in the Maldives

– Revision of the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act, to align the definition of human trafficking with that of the 2000 United Nations TIP Protocol

– Streamlining of NAHTSC’s functions

– Establishment of a dedicated TIP office

– Establishment of a toll-free hotline to report TIP offenders and victims

Monitoring, screening, investigation, prosecution and conviction of all forms of trafficking will also be increased under the plan, along with anti-TIP workshops carried out for law enforcement, immigration officials, prosecutors, judges and social service providers.

In addition, Maldives will initiate annual celebrations of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is marked on July 30, for the first time.

Full details are available at the link below:

