Maldives brand survey under way to boost tourism potential in the post-COVID world

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) is conducting research to understand the tourism industry perspective of the Maldives brand. The research is an essential component for the development of the brand guidelines which is part of an ongoing exercise to strengthen and build the Maldives brand.

The findings of the research will be integral in future destination marketing, particularly in how destination branding will be continued.

The country’s branding ‘Maldives…the sunny side of life’ was launched way back in 2003. Since then, with a shift towards greater engagement in experiential travel, associated sub-brands were launched to promote the diversified tourism experiences. The sub-brand slogans being used are:

Maldives…the romantic side of life

Maldives…the colourful side of life

Maldives…the thrilling side of life

Maldives…the spiritual side of life

Maldives…the fun side of life

Maldives…the cultural side of life

The Maldives is primarily positioned in the market as a high-end luxury destination known for its ‘one-island-one-resort’ concept. As the destination evolved, the tourism product diversified with an increasing need for a functional marketing approach to promoting the additional features of the brand such as resorts, liveaboards, guest houses and hotels warranting a different approach.

Brand guidelines will help maintain the quality and integrity of the brand image as consistency in the brand message is important in making the brand recognisable and reliable.

Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director of MMPRC said: “It is time to be sending out a strong and consistent brand message. Professional brand guidelines will greatly enhance the effectiveness of our marketing communications to various target segments and help our tireless efforts in promoting the Maldives during these unprecedented times.”

The Maldives is an island nation made up of 1,190 islands geographically dispersed across the ocean. Renowned for the ‘one-island-one-resort’ concept, tourists from all over the world visit to enjoy the pristine natural environment, world-class services, privacy and seclusion. With the COVID-19 tourism regulations in place, and naturally distanced islands allowing for more privacy, Maldives is believed to be one of the safest holiday destinations.

