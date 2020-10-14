Maldives authorities arrest seven for smuggling drugs aboard tuna vessel

Maldivian authorities have discovered 130 kilograms of drugs smuggled aboard a fishing vessel after making an interception at sea, reports The Edition.

The Maldives police service made seven arrests on Oct. 14 after searching the vessel, which had been intended for use in the country’s yellowfin tuna fishery.

One of the men arrested was involved in a previous smuggling case aboard a drug-smuggling Iranian vessel which intercepted in November 2019. Six of the seven individuals have been remanded by the criminal court, while the seventh, a minor, has been remanded for 10 days by the Maldives’ juvenile court.

One of the individuals confirmed to have planned the smuggling attempt is understood to also be a council member for the Maldives political opposition, the People’s National Congress, according to the local media source Mihaaru.

