Maldives apprehends 95 curfew violators amid COVID-19 outbreak

MALE, April 3 (Xinhua) — The Maldives Police Force has issued warnings to 95 individuals who violated a curfew imposed by the Heath Protection Authority (HPA) as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported here Friday.

The Maldives announced a partial curfew applicable to Greater Male between local time 5 pm and 8 pm that came into effect on Thursday. Maldives Police said that 83 citizens and 13 foreigners were apprehended for violating curfew on the first day.

According to Maldives’ Public Health Act, individuals infected or suspected to be infected by disease must follow regulations set by authorities or risk being taken to court by the Police. Individuals violating HPA regulations can be fined up to 65 U.S. dollars.

Maldives is currently under a 30-day State of Public Health Emergency amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen 19 confirmed cases.

