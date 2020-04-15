Maldives apologizes for “inadequate” accommodation.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has acknowledged that the quarantine facility in Vilivaru island is “not the most adequate location to accommodate humans”.

This was revealed during Wednesday evening’s press briefing, where Covid-19 spokesperson Mohamed Mabrook Aziz, where he apologized for the accommodation facility provided to 80 expatriates.

However, he noted that they were only moved there “temporarily”.

They have now been moved to facilities in Irufushi and Kuda Bandos.

This comes at a time the Human Rights Commission of the Maldives (HRCM) revealed that they have launched an investigation into the issue of expatriates being quarantined in a way that soils “human sanctity”.

As investigations are currently ongoing, the commission refrained from disclosing further information.

