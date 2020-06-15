Maldives Airports Company Ltd offers attractive discounts to International Airlines operating to Velana International Airport

Velana International Airport: June 28, 2020 – As a key contributor of the aviation and tourism industry, our success has always been focused on our partnerships and therefore the management of Maldives Airports Company Ltd (MACL) has decided to offer incentive support from airport charges to all International Scheduled Passenger Airlines operating to Velana International Airport (MLE).

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Maldives border has been closed from 27 March 2020 but just recently the government of the Maldives has announced that borders will open on 15 July 2020 and hence we would be starting our operations on the same date.

We have offered discounts from Ground Handling, Landing, Navigation and Parking charges to all the International Scheduled Airlines. Our incentive package is divided into 3 slabs which will start from 15 July 2020 and will continue till 26 March 2021 as follows.

SLAB OPERATIONS STARTING PERIOD DISCOUNT % APPLICABLE DURATION 1 Starting between 15 July & 31 August 2020 100% 15 July to 27 October 2 Starting between 1 September & 27 October 2020 75% 1 September to 27 October 2020 3 Starting or Continue after 28 October 2020 50% 28 October 2020 to 26 March 2021

These incentives are to ease and assist the resumption of airlines, encouraging them to start its operations to produce a substantial inflow of tourists to boost up Maldives tourism.

Head of MACL management, Mr Moosa Solih said “Due to the unprecedented COVID-19

the outbreak, the aviation industry is undergoing a massive impact that has crippled air transport activities to a staggering halt. Since air transport is an integral part of the operations and business of VIA, it is crucial to focus on the resumption of flights as soon as possible.”

During the course of Covid-19 we have offered extensive support to many of our partners and we hope that these incentives will attract International airlines which VIA is well prepared for.

