Madonna Takes Family For Some ‘Water Therapy’ In The Maldives

Madonna is having a much-needed vacation with her family.

Madonna is seen in the clip with seven-year-old twin daughters Estere and Stelle, 13-year-old Mercy James, 14-year-old David Banda and her new boyfriend, 26-year-old Ahlamalik Williams.

The singer also shared photos and videos from her family getaway in her Instagram Stories, including snaps of her 23-year-old daughter Lourdes.

A source also told the Sun that Madonna and ex Guy Ritchie got into a row over where their son Rocco would spend the holiday.

“Things had settled down between Madonna and Guy — especially with Rocco being a bit older — but this weekend it has all kicked off again,” the source claimed. “She’s put her foot down and is determined that Rocco should join her and his siblings. But not everybody seems to be on board with it. Nobody is budging.”

Full details are available at the link below: