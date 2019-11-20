MACL upgrades Cargo Services

MACL has been providing cargo handling services with limited capacity for just over 45 years now.

The company has stated that it has increased the capacity of the holding and warehouse area and that the facility is able to handle over 150 tons in cargo per day. The facility operates in European Standard RA3

Every year during the winter season there has been a significant increase in import cargo to the Maldives. This year alone, there has been an 80% increase in perishable cargo daily with the busiest days being Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

On 22 December 2019, the company moved cargo amounting to 329 tons in one single day which sets the record for 2019.

Cargo peak season in the Maldives is from October to March and the company hopes to further improve its facilities with the new cargo terminal set to open in the upcoming year 2020.

