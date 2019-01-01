M7 signs as Gold partner for “Gold 100 Gala” and Business Expo 2020

M7 has signed as a gold partner for “GOLD 100 Gala” and Business Expo 2020.

On behalf of M7, Managing Director Mohamed Abdul Sattar signed the agreement while Dr Hussain Sunny Umar, Chief Executive Officer of Orca Media Group signed the agreement on behalf of the company.

The main objective of GOLD 100 and GOLD 100 Gala is to distinguish and appreciate the work done by prolific leaders of the business community in the Maldives. A strict selection criterion that is both transparent and unbiased ensures that the entities on the list are indeed the Maldives’ “Gold 100”.

The Gold list 100 is not intended to rank business entities but is devised to be a selection of the top business entities. As such, it will be published in alphabetical order. GOLD 100 Gala 2019 will be held on the 25th of February at Dharubaaruge.

“Business Expo” is a premier business networking and trade show in the Maldives organized by leading business news magazine “Corporate Maldives “. Attracting over 3,000 professionals and 150 business exhibitors, Business Expo is focused on targeted learning, networking, building valuable new business relationships & finding partners that help business owners to take their business to the next level.

Business Expo 2020 will be held on 23rd and 24th February at Dharubaaruge.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives