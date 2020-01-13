The luxury resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll has donated USD 14,000 to the children’s shelters Kudakudhinge Hiyaa and Fiyavathi.

The donation was presented by LUX* South Ari Atoll’s General Manager Jonas Amstad, and accepted by Minister of Gender, Family and Social Services Shidhatha Shareef in a special function at the resort on Monday.

According to Gender Ministry, the resort made a separate USD 7,000 donation to the Kudakudhinge Hiya – located in suburban Vilimale’, and a separate USD 7,000 donation to Fivayathi – located in suburban Hulhumale’.

After accepting the donation, Minister Shidhatha said the donation would be utilized to establish a safe and secure environment for the children at the shelters, and elevate their living conditions.

LUX* South Ari Atoll donates USD 14,000 to children’s shelters Kudakudhinge Hiyaa and Fiyavathi on January 13, 2020. (Photo/Gender Ministry)

She also expressed appreciation for LUX* South Ari Atoll and other private parties for their generous donations to the children’s shelters, which she said contributed greatly to improving the lives of the children at the shelters.

There are currently 155 children at State-run shelters in the Maldives; 107 of the children are under the age of 13 years and live at the Fiyavathi, while the remaining 48 children are above the age of 13 years and live at the Kudakudhinge Hiyaa.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv