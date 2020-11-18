Love Island’s Lucie Donlan shows off her toned bikini body during Maldives trip with Luke Mabbott

While Britain is in the midst of a national lockdown, Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott have jetted off to the Maldives for a work trip.

The pair arrived on Wednesday and took to their Instagram to share the view of the envy-inducing beach hut villa before heading out to feed the sharks.

Lucie, 22, showcased her incredible figure in a black bikini as she shared an arty underwater shot.

The black string bikini highlighted Lucie’s ample cleavage and washboard stomach.

The reality star donned a pair of scuba-diving goggles as she explored the coral reef. The pair looked over the moon to be in the Maldives as they told fans they had jetted to the island for a three-week work trip. Full details are available at the link below:

