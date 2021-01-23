Love Island’s Georgia Steel flouts Maldives’ strict anti-nudity laws as she poses topless at luxury resort

FORMER Love Island contestant Georgia Steel flouts strict anti-nudity laws in the Maldives as she poses topless at a luxury resort.

In one shot Georgia, 22, poses in just skimpy bikini bottoms and in another she reveals all through a wet T-shirt.

She posted pics on social media, seemingly unaware that nudity is illegal in the conservative Muslim country and carries a jail term.

The country also dishes out public floggings and even the death sentence for the most serious offences.

One islander said: “It may seem strange to Westerners, but coming here and failing to observe our laws and customs is incredibly insulting.

“Influencers who think the Maldives is just a great backdrop for their Instagram should stop and think before one ends up in jail.

Reality star Georgia revealed all in skimpy bikini bottoms and a wet T-shirtCredit: Instagram

“The resorts could also be in serious trouble if guests like Georgia are found to be generating ‘pornographic images’ on the premises.”

Georgia, who was on the ITV2 dating show in 2018, earns about £7,000 a social media post promoting resorts and clothing brands.

She is defying Covid rules by travelling with fellow ex-reality star Joanna Chimonides for “work purposes”.

