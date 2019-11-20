Local movie star Maleeha charged for declining to provide urine samples

Local movie star Maleeha Waheed has been charged for declining to provide urine samples in a case where she was arrested with 11 men from a guesthouse in Hulhumale’ on November 19, 2019.

They were arrested by Police for attempted consumption of alcohol, based on intelligence received by the authorities. The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that a woman was charged for declining to provide urine samples for an investigation after being arrested on November 19, 2019.

Six men are also being charged with the use of cannabis in Hulhumale’ Magistrate Court while one man is charged with the use of cannabis in the Drug Court.

This is not the first run-in that the movie star has had with the law. She was also arrested with drugs in late August 2019, shortly after arriving on the island of A. Dh. Maamigili. She was charged with trafficking diamorphine in that case and her trial is still proceeding in the Criminal Court.

If found guilty, she could face a possible life sentence and a fine of MVR 100,000 – MVR 10,000,00.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv