Leading Tourism Industry Experts to Speak at Maldives Tourism Professionals Summit 2020

Maldives Tourism Professionals Summit 2020 will kick-off on Monday, 23rd February 2020, 8:30 pm at Dharubaaruge with leading and aspiring figures from Maldives Tourism industry.

This is a unique conference with the industry professionals to network and share their knowledge in the industry. They will be speaking about industry challenges and the future of Maldives tourism. Summit is arranged in a way that the audience can interact with the summit speakers by asking questions during the summit.

To kick-off, a keynote speech will be given by Afeef Hussain, Regional Director of Training, Development and Quality Assurance at LUX* Resorts and Hotels who would also be the moderator for the summit. Speakers of the summit include;

Dr.Naushadh Mohamed
Scholar- PhD in Islamic Tourism
Moosa Nasih
Managing Director of United International (UI) &
Vice president of Guesthouse Association of Maldives
Ibrahim Inaz
Hotelier
Ibrahim Mahudhy
Managing Director of Maldives Promotion House
Shafiyya Steinhilber
Director of Sales at Hotel Jen by Shangri-La

