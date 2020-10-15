Lafarge Maldives rebrands to Raysut Maldives Cement

Maldives: Lafarge Maldives has rebranded to Raysut Maldives Cement following its 75% acquisition by Oman-based Raysut Cement. State Trading Organization retains its 25% stake in the joint venture, which operates the 75,000t/yr-capacity Thilafushi Island cement terminal.

The company says that it plans to expand the terminal’s capacity by 167% to 0.2Mt/yr by 2022.

Raysut Cement group chief executive officer Joey Ghose said, “Our foray into the Maldives will help drive self-sufficiency of cement in the Maldives, which currently is predominantly an import market. Raysut is looking at adding local value in the Maldives by installing production facilities to ensure there is at least 40% local content. This will also make the market more competitive from a price point of view, which will have a positive impact on infrastructure development in the country.”

