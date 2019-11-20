Kurumba Wins Leading Meeting & Conference Resort at The Maldives Travel Awards 2019

Kurumba Maldives was voted as the Leading Meeting & Conference Resort in the Maldives.

Regarded as the premier night of excellence in the travel industry of Maldives, the Maldives Travel Awards were created to celebrate the commitment, excellence and expertise in the Maldivian Tourism Industry. First launched in 2012, this was the 8th edition of these prestigious awards, a product of Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators, MATATO.

With their convenient location, within 10 minutes of Velana International Airport and the capital of Malé, Kurumba is an ideal destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and events. As the first private resort island in the Maldives, Kurumba has had the privilege to organize numerous events over the years since its opening in 1972, ranging from formal state dinners and visiting dignitaries to regional corporate workshops and international MICE events. The Bougainvillea Hall is Kurumba’s main convention hall. Its high ceilings give the well-appointed room an open feel, without pillars obscuring attendees’ views. This meeting space caters for up to 200 guests in a variety of layouts, and in addition, an adjacent VIP lounge is connected to the main conference hall and can be divided into two spaces. Suitable for up to 60 guests, this space is perfect for breakouts, a rest area for speakers or for smaller meetings.

Kurumba was the very first private island resort in the Maldives when it opened its doors in 1972 in the Indian Ocean archipelago of the Maldives. Opened by four young Maldivians on an uninhabited coconut plantation island in October 1972, Kurumba marked the beginning of the tourism industry in the country. At that time, Maldives was isolated with no contact with the outside world except by ham radio, no telephones, main electricity or water, few vehicles and no paved roads, and only a small airstrip built by volunteers.

Kurumba began with 30 huts built of coral and thatched with coconut leaves; the first guests were barefoot backpackers in search of sand, sea and sun. Today the resort is still Maldivian owned and managed. About 1,000 tourists visited the island in 1972; now, it is over 1.5 million tourists, staying in over 140 resorts throughout the Maldives.

Kurumba Maldives is set on a tropical island in the North Male’ Atoll, conveniently situated a brief 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport. It draws on its proud history, charismatic personality and heartfelt service, to offer compelling and diverse experiences amidst a stunning island setting.

The resort offers an array of eight styles of accommodation, ranging from comfortable Superior Rooms to the spacious 2 Bedroom Villa, spread among the island’s lush tropical gardens with easy access to the beach. With eight different restaurants, three bars and one shisha lounge to choose from, Kurumba Maldives will charm you with its unparalleled choice of dining experiences and a wide range of recreation activities and entertainment. All while maintaining idyllic spaces of relaxation to create the perfect balance for a holiday in paradise, perfect for honeymooners and families alike.

