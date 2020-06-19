Kuoni adds resorts in the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Mauritius for 2021

Kuoni has added resorts in the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Mauritius to its 2021 Indian Ocean collection.

More than half (56%) of Kuoni’s bookings for next year are for Indian Ocean destinations, with the Maldives top, followed by Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Senior product and purchasing manager Sheena Paton said: “The Indian Ocean, and the Maldives in particular, is leading our bookings.”

The resorts have been chosen as Kuoni seeks to position itself as the “original” Indian Ocean specialist, offering bespoke itineraries and properties.

Kuoni is offering two new properties in the Maldives.

The five-star Kagi Maldives Spa Island is due to open in September as the destination’s first dedicated wellness haven. It has a focus on health, fitness and wellness and offers 50 villas with private pools.

“This resort gives people their own space. It’s perfect for couples and honeymooners, is very modern and high-tech,” added Paton.

Also new for Kuoni is the Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, which is a premium all-inclusive family resort with activities for children.

New in Sri Lanka for 2021 is the Kottukal Beach House by Jetwing and eco-chic retreat Jetwing Surf. The hotels have been chosen with social distancing in mind as they offer “a handful” of rooms and are in less‑visited areas along the southeast coast.

Another addition is the Grand Hotel Sri Lanka Nuwara Eliya, which has a sustainability programme, and the 10-cabin luxury Ocean Diamond boat.

Two resorts have been added in Mauritius: the Lux Le Morne, in the southwest, and the remote Anantara IKO Beach Resort, bordering Blue Bay Marine Park.

