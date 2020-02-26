Kudos to Maldives for stepping up

The Rohingya crisis has gone on for far too long

The Rohingya crisis is perhaps the biggest humanitarian crisis of our times.

Even though international pressure has been slow to build, Gambia’s unprecedented move of taking Myanmar to court at the International Court of Justice blew the doors wide open, as we now have another nation joining the cause: Maldives.

While Bangladesh has gone above and beyond the call of duty in providing those that are fleeing persecution at the hands of the Myanmar administration and its overzealous army, it is high time that the country faced justice for its atrocities and indeed ensured the safe return of the Rohingya back to their homeland.

To that end, international pressure on Myanmar is going to prove instrumental.

It is heartening to see the Maldives also join the fray, as the nation recently made the decision to file a declaration of intervention at the ICJ. But it is worth noting that the Maldives has been a staunch advocate of holding Myanmar accountable for the atrocities it committed against the Rohingya in Rakhine.

The Rohingya crisis has gone on for far too long, exacerbated further by years of inaction on the part of the international community. What has been absolutely unexpected and unprecedented is that it took two small nations such as Gambia and Maldives to finally realize just how big injustice is taking place in Myanmar.

But more can always be done, and indeed should be done.

While the gumption of these two small nations has undoubtedly helped a great deal in ensuring justice for the Rohingya, we hope that this will inspire more, bigger nations to finally wake up to the atrocities that Myanmar has been carrying on for years now.

After all, the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for the good to do nothing.

