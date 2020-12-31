Kudahuvadhoo to commence PCR testing in January

Kandima Maldives announced that the PCR machines donated to Kudahuvadhoo, Dhaalu Atoll would be operationalised in January 2021.

According to the resort, difficulties in procuring other required equipment such as refrigerators and shelf frames had delayed efforts to begin using the PCR machines which were donated in July.

In addition to COVID-19 diagnostic tests, the PCR machines can also be utilised to screen for other diseases such as dengue.

The resort has revealed that it is collaborating with the Ministry of Health regarding testing efforts in Dhaalu Atoll.

Kandima also revealed plans to donate PCR machines to Dharavandhoo in Dhaalu Atoll to facilitate COVID-19 testing on the island.

Currently, PCR testing for COVID-19 is conducted in Addu City and Kulhudhuffushi City, as well as Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH), ADK Hospital and the police forensic service in the capital city of Male’.

Additionally, GeneXpert cartridges donated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) are utilised for COVID-19 testing in Shaviyani Atoll Hospital in Funadhoo, Ungoofaaru Regional Hospital in Raa Atoll, Baa Atoll Hospital in Eydhafushi, Gan Regional Hospital in Laamu Atoll, Gaafu Alif Atoll Hospital in Villingili and Dr Abdul Samad Memorial Hospital in Thinadhoo, Gaafu Dhaalu.

At present, Maldives records a total of 13,735 virus cases of which 558 are active cases, in addition to 13,125 recoveries and 48 deaths.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 83 million people and claimed over 1.8 million lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 58.8 million people have recovered.

