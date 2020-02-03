Koagannu Beach developed under BML Community Fund

Bank of Maldives has today announced the development of the beach at the historical Koagannu area in Addu Hulhumeedhoo. This initiative is part of its ‘Aharenge Bank Community Fund’, a nationwide campaign to empower individuals to contribute to society by conducting sustainable community projects. The developed beach area with benches, huts and swings will serve as a community space for local residents and visitors to the island.

“Community Fund has enabled to create a wonderful community space for those visiting the historical ‘Koagannu’. This project is a special initiative by the women of the island and all works were carried out by them as well. We receive great satisfaction from furthering the progress of this project which benefits the island residents and visitors” commented BML’s Manager of Public Relations Mohamed Saeed.

Commenting on the project, Fareedha Ismail said “The Koagannu area is popular among visitors. Years back, this area used to be isolated and our aim was to create a relaxing community space for everyone. We raised funds to make this space more accessible to all but gathering funds to complete the project was very difficult. BML community fund helped us achieve this. This is a proud initiative by the women of the island and the work was carried out by women as well.

“Raafalha Beach” is a community space for everyone to hold social gatherings and sessions which benefit the community.

Under the Aharenge Bank Community Fund, BML will select and allocate MVR 50,000 to five projects in the areas of education, environment, sports and community development during each quarter of the fiscal year. During the year 2019, BML has contributed MVR 1 million to support projects conducted in 20 islands.

