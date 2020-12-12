Kim Sharma sets the internet ablaze with her latest Maldives vacay pictures

Actress Kim Sharma might be away from the silver screen but the diva has set the cyberspace ablaze with her Maldives vacay pictures. From enjoying the beautiful pristine beaches to stepping into the azure waters of the island country, Kim has been giving her fans some serious vacation goals.

Kim, who made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Mohabbatein‘ can be seen enjoying showing off her well-toned body while she takes a dip in the sea. Not only that but the diva is making the fullest of her vacation and exploring the exotic island country. Check out Kim’s vacay photos here:

An avid social media user herself, Kim enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and she makes sure that she keeps her fans entertained with her posts. Apart from glimpses of her personal life, Kim also shares workout posts to motivate her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle as well.

Meanwhile, many B-town celebs like Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Taapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia and others had also headed to the Maldives for a vacay recently.

