Kerry Katona shows off her toned curves in a snakeprint swimsuit on luxury Maldives holiday with boyfriend Ryan Mahoney

KERRY Katona is having the time of her life on a luxury holiday in the Maldives, pictured pulling faces and proudly flaunting her body confidence.

The mother-of-five has been enjoying the sunshine with boyfriend Ryan Maloney, and a new set of snaps show her splashing around in the crystal blue sea in a snake print swimsuit.

With her back tattoo on display, Kerry was seen wearing a large straw hat as she wandered across the sand at the Ayada Resort on the small Indian Ocean island.

Kerry lost 22lbs last year using Skinny Jabs – and she didn’t waste any time showing off her new look on the beach.

She’s reportedly now a tiny size 6 after getting help to shed the pounds and has used the beach holiday to show off her new-found confidence.

The 39-year-old has also credited boyfriend Ryan, a personal trainer, for helping her to get healthy and she joked on Instagram that the resort was the perfect place to propose.

Last week Kerry posted a video of their glamorous dinner by the beach, complete with romantic lighting on their dream holiday.

“You better get down on your knee!!!! Such a waste not to in a place like this!!!” the mum-of-five wrote on Instagram.

She then joked: “I’ve got a few spare rings at home you can use,” referring to her three ex-husbands, Bryan McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

Kerry is hoping Ryan will get down on one knee

Cocktail by an infinity pool? Yes, please.

Ryan and Kerry have been together since 2018, and the loved-up couple has been sharing all the action from their exotic trip including cocktails by the pool and getting plenty of sun in their private villa.

The two have also enjoyed some classic couple moments while in the sunshine, including kissing in the ocean and cocktails as the sunsets.

