Kerry Katona showcases her toned figure in a patterned bikini in the Maldives

Kerry Katona showcases her toned figure in a patterned bikini as she puts on a loved-up display with beau Ryan Mahoney in the Maldives

She jetted off to the idyllic holiday location earlier this month.

And Kerry Katona looked more loved-up than ever as she soaked up the sun with her beau Ryan Mahoney in the Maldives on Friday.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 39, displayed her three stone weight loss in a funky patterned bikini with a bandeau-style top.

Kerry finished her look with a pair of white flip-flops and a black-winged sunglasses with yellow stripes.

The mother-of-five styled her silver locks into a sweptback hairdo as she went make-up free and showed off her sun-kissed complexion.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s beau Ryan went shirtless as he displayed his toned torso in a pair of pink swimming shorts, he finished his beach look with black sunglasses.

The couple looked loved-up as they made the most of the idyllic location and enjoyed a romantic beach stroll.

Kerry and Ryan also showed off their fun sides by using the ocean swings, which they later used as an opportunity to pack on the PDA.

Sitting on her beau’s lap, Kerry leaned into Ryan’s shoulder as he wrapped his arms around her waist while they enjoyed their beach outing.

Kerry enjoyed her break courtesy of Celeb Global Travel, a luxury travel company who specialises in celebrity travel campaigns.

Earlier this week, the singer told how she has been ‘living [her] best life’ on the sun-kissed getaway as she shared a series of snaps from the trip to her Instagram account.

The Whole Again singer has been making the most of her getaway as she posted a photo relaxing in the sun in a colourful dress and sunhat.

In 2018 Kerry confirmed she rekindled her relationship with her ex Ryan.

She branded the hunk a ‘godsend’ in her column for the new! magazine as he supported her following the death of her ex-husband George Kay in July last year.

