Katrina Kaif goes glam & looks exquisite in red Falguni & Shane Peacock couture in Maldives

15 hours ago
The Maldives has become a go-to destination for Bollywood celebrities. After the pandemic rules eased out and following the protocols, many have flown to relax and chill before they get back to work. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was enjoying working in the Maldives but also spending time on the beach.

Katrina Kaif was shooting for the upcoming issue of Peacock magazine. In her latest post, the actress looked ravishing in a red strappy dress with her full glam game on. Smokey eyes, tied hair, oxidized accessories, and the beautiful beach backdrop made the look stand out.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. She will also star in PhoneBhoot and a superhero flick.

