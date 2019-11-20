Karishma Tanna sets the internet ablaze with her stunning beach photos from Maldives trip

Actress Karishma Tanna, who gained popularity from shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, is currently taking the internet by storm with her gorgeous beach pictures. The actress, who recently returned from the Maldives, has been giving some major vacation goals through her trip pictures.

Karishma in her latest pictures can be seen wearing a red halter-neck swimwear. While the diva garnered a lot of love for her sizzling avatar, it was her close friend Ekta Kapoor’s comment that has left everyone in splits. Replying to Karishma’s caption which read as, ‘Won’t u play my favourite song ???’, Ekta wrote, ‘I will play ur song! But then u’ll want a FOOT MASSSSAAAAAGEEE’.

