Karishma Tanna raises the mercury level online with her monokini pictures from Maldives

Popular actress Karishma Tanna is currently on a vacation spree to ring in the new year celebrations. The actress has flooded her Insta handle with some exotic holiday pictures. And recently too, Karishma once again raised the mercury levels in cyberspace when she posted another set of drool-worthy pictures of hers from the Maldives.

Donning a stylish black monokini, Karishma can be seen giving some perfect poses on the beachside. The actress totally rocks her monokini avatar. One of the pictures also features, Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, Anita Hassanandani and Ridhima Pandit along with Karishma. Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Thailand with the same set of friends, all set to ring in the New Year.

