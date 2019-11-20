Karishma Tanna flaunts toned back in a strappy black monokini as she enjoys scenic island view in Maldives

Karishma Tanna, who recently rang in her 36th birthday in the scenic islands of Maldives seems to be on a mission to break hearts as she’s been continuously posting one scintillating picture after another ever since she landed.

Once again, the ‘Sanju’ actress is grabbing all the limelight for her most recent uploads. Flaunting her toned body in a strappy black monokini, Karishma is seen posing with her back towards the lens. The angel tattoo on her lower back is clearly eye-catching too. With a height like hers and a body like that, Karishma is always standing out, in a good way.

