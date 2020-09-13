Justice Initiative Maldives launches online legal resource database

Local non-government organization Justice Initiative Maldives, on Saturday, launched its free-to-use online database for legal resources.

Created by Lexavy Chambers, the first of its kind platform in the country offers individuals with consolidated news and access to legal documents.

Justice Initiative- our online database is officially up. Our platform provides access to an array of legal resources and consolidated laws with its latest amendments. Find us on https://t.co/jIH4FDMTvn pic.twitter.com/XgR9Artqyi — Justice Initiative Maldives (@J_initiative_MV) September 26, 2020

According to the NGO, the Justice Initiative is driven by a goal to bridge the general public with legal resources and to break pre-existing barriers in accessing up-to-date resources.

Users can access a plethora of documents including court forms, laws and amendments, as well as an insight into existing regulations via opinion pieces and legal discourse.

