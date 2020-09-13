Legal NGO Society & Culture

Justice Initiative Maldives launches online legal resource database

3 days ago
Local non-government organization Justice Initiative Maldives, on Saturday, launched its free-to-use online database for legal resources.

Created by Lexavy Chambers, the first of its kind platform in the country offers individuals with consolidated news and access to legal documents.

According to the NGO, the Justice Initiative is driven by a goal to bridge the general public with legal resources and to break pre-existing barriers in accessing up-to-date resources.

Users can access a plethora of documents including court forms, laws and amendments, as well as an insight into existing regulations via opinion pieces and legal discourse.

