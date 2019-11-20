Jumhooree Party opens applications for party primaries

Jumhooree Party has opened applications for possible candidates to take part in the party primaries for the upcoming local council elections in April.

The applications were opened on January 6 and applicants can submit forms to take part in the primaries to the party’s main head office. The deadline is on February 5, 2020, at 20:20.

Other than the Jumhooree party, MDP has also opened applications to take part in the party primaries for the local council elections.

