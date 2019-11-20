Jumeirah Vitttavelli, Maldives Introduces New Luxury Custom Catamarans

The Jumeirah Vittaveli Resort in the Maldives has introduced a fleet of custom catamarans for its guests—a first for the international luxury brand. Crafted by Hamburg, Germany-based shipbuilder iYacht, the Catamarans span three variations.The Polestar is outfitted with an interior of lush pale gold as well as notes of grey and cream, while the Classic Yacht will comprise a medley of rich wood and soft grey and beige tones. The Jumeirah is crafted with a darker bronze shade and turquoise that is reflective of the Indian Ocean. All three catamarans will have their spacious lounge seating areas in common.
