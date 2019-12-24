JSC launches additional misconduct probe into Chief Judge Shujau

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the decision to launch an additional misconduct probe into Shujau Usman, Chief Judge of High Court.

JSC announced the decision to launch misconduct probes into Shujau and two other sitting judges – Family Court Judge Abdulla Adeeb and Chief Magistrate of G. A. Maamendhoo Court Ahmed Shukoor – in a statement this Thursday.

The decision was made during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, said JSC.

It added that inquiry committees had already been established to probe the allegations against the judges.

JSC did not disclose any details regarding the new allegation against Shujau, who is already under a misconduct probe, or any of the other two judges.

Sun has been informed the earlier misconduct allegation against Shujau had been based on the claim he actively campaigned for former Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom in the days leading up to the 2018 presidential election.

An additional decision by JSC in its Wednesday meeting had been regarding assigning Dh. Kudahuvadhoo Magistrate Abdul Gadir Adam to take over the responsibilities of Chief Magistrate of Dh. Judicial District, following the decision to suspend Chief Magistrate Abdul Razzaq Mohamed.

Source URL: Sun.mv