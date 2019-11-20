JSC begins inquiry into SC nominee Faiz

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has begun an inquiry into complaints made regarding Supreme Court nominee and former Chief Justice Ahmed Faiz Hussain and decided to halt the process of his nomination.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih nominated Faiz to the Supreme Court on December 17.

JSC stated that the inquiry will probe into the participation of Faiz regarding unconstitutional decisions taken by the Supreme Court during his tenure as the Chief Justice. A decision on his nomination will be taken once the inquiry is completed.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv