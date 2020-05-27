Joint initiative among India, Sri Lanka, Maldives & Nepal to revive tourism in post-Covid

A joint discussion between India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal is scheduled to be held early as possible to determine a possible course of action for the revival of the tourism industry which was crippled in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic, it was decided at a top-level meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S.Jaishankar today.

“The Maldives continues to attract tourists following the bio-bubble method. A large number of Indians have already gone there. People like to travel in order to get rid of the stress caused by the pandemic. Hotels in New Delhi are now brimming with Indians. We can encourage them to visit Sri Lanka”, Dr Jaishankar said, according to the President’s Media Division.

Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley, Joint Secretaries to the External Affairs Ministry of India Amit Narang and Dr Shilpak Ambule, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Ministry Admiral Jayanath Colombage were also present during the discussion.

