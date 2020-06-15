Joali Maldives Is Now Open And You Can Rent The Whole Resort From $90K Per Night

Found on the idylic island of Muravandhoo in the unspoilt Raa Atoll, you’ll find the Joali resort, a mere 45 minutes away from Male by private seaplane.

It was established in 2018 with the cornerstones of luxury, sustainability, art (it’s the Maldives’ first and only immersive art resort), gastronomy, and wellbeing at the very heart of it. And excitingly, it could all be yours, quite literally.

Three Bedroom Ocean Residence with 2 Pools Outdoor

Joali

For all those wunderlusters who are looking for unadulterated luxury, beauty and of course, privacy, this year Joali are offering a private buyout. Yes, you’ll have the ultra-exclusive use of the private island’s 73 villas and residences as well as their facilities, from their restaurants to the relaxing Joali Spa by ESPA. For nature and sports lovers, spend time with their Marine Biology and water sports team, learn about their coral nursery, go on a turtle quest and top it off with some scuba diving. Perfection.

Four Bedroom Beach Residence Terrace

Joali

Buyout prices start from $90,000 per night from now until 30 September 2020, and then rises to $185,000 per night between 01 October through to 30 November 2020.

Three Bedroom Ocean Residence with 2 Pools Terrace

Joali

“Our private buyout offer at Joali allows guests to book exclusive use of the resort and all of its facilities with the dedicated Joali team on hand at all times. Anyone booking this will have access to the entire island with 73 pool villas and residences, the ESPA Spa and four restaurants available to them throughout their stay.

We’ve created this offer in response to private travel being the new ultimate luxury in a post-pandemic world, and the desire to reunite with friends and family being stronger than ever.” Alan Ball, Area Director – Sales and Marketing

Sunset Luxury Water Villa with Pool Bedroom

Joali

For guests 12 years and above, an all-inclusive full-board meal plan (including alcohol for adults) will cost an additional $450 per night per guest.

To plan your trip and learn more about the buyout visit their website.

Sunset Luxury Water Villa with Pool Sit Out

Joali

