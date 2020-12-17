Jesper Soerensen Joins The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives as GM

(17 Dec 2020) The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has appointed Jesper Soerensen as General Manager.

A Danish national fluent in English, Danish and German, Jesper has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Jesper moves to The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives from his role as GM of Six Senses Hotels and Resorts in Singapore where he was a task force leader for the opening, branding, and management of the two five-star wellness properties, Duxton and Maxwell.

Prior to that, Jesper was promoted from Hotel Manager to General Manager at the Shore Club beachside resort under the Morgans Hotel Group in Miami Beach, and before moving to Miami served as Director of Rooms for St Martins Lane, a Morgans Hotel Group property in London.

“Jesper’s creativity, touch with guests, boundless energy and positive spirit make him a fantastic addition to our team and it’s a pleasure to welcome him to our paradise,” said Amar Lalvani, Chief Executive Officer of Standard International. “He has vast experience throughout the world at some really wonderful properties and I am excited for him to help us bring The Standard’s culture to life in our first island resort, and our first property in the region.”

