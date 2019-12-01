It’s vacation time for Kajal Aggarwal in Maldives

Kajal Aggarwal was recently in the news for the wax statue of hers which will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds on February 5. She had then posted, “Excited and honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On the 5th of February 2020, I will be @mtssingapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, stay tuned!” The actress, who has Indian 2 and a Bollywood flick in her kitty, is currently having a whale of a time in the Maldives with her family.

She has been posting pictures from the exotic place of hers, her parents, sister, brother-in-law and little nephew Ishaan. The Mersal star is a travel freak and often posts her photos on social media. She was last seen in Comali in Tamil and Ranarangam in Telugu. Kajal has the long-pending Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Queen, awaiting release.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :