It’s time to Chill and Play! Suite life at Niyama Maldives for the luxury traveller

Luxury’s new address in the Maldives, Niyama Private Islands Maldives, is going beyond being a luxury resort in the Indian Ocean. It offers a distinct twist on the Maldives with two islands – Chill and Play, perfectly blending adventure with serenity in nature’s playground.

On Chill, guests can hide away and indulge in world-class spa and wellness services at Drift Spa, while on Play, adrenaline is in overdrive zooming through the ocean and surfing the waves. With the Maldives’ Dhaalu Airport now open to private jets, the luxury hotspot is closer than ever, a mere 10 minutes by speedboat.

It promises extraordinary getaways for the jet-set elite, with the option to buy out both the islands to enjoy the ultimate in exclusivity and privacy. The resort offers 134 spacious villas and pavilions with access to private beaches and pools. Guests will be spoilt for choice with world-class dining experiences at sea, the underwater playground at Subsix, in the treetops at Nest or deep in the jungle at Tribal. The entire stay will be customised based on the guests’ bespoke requirements and preferences.

Adventures await guests above and below the ocean’s surface, from chartering a private Dhoni to snorkelling with turtles or surfing the private waves.

Niyama has had no cases of COVID-19. Guests staying at the resort can be assured of the highest hygiene standards as Stay With Peace of Mind Hygiene programme applied with protective masks, daily temperature checks, use of Environmental Protection Agency approved disinfectants for deep sanitation, extensive hygiene training for all colleagues, strict social distancing across all public areas and 24-hour availability of a resort nurse.

