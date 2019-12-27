Ismail Naseer appointed principal of new school in Male’

Ismail Naseer has been appointed the principal of Izzuddin School, the newest public school in the capital, Male’ City, which is scheduled to open on Sunday, January 12.

Ismail Naseer had most recently served as principal of R. Vaadhoo School.

An Education Ministry spokesperson who spoke to Sun said that the majority of the preparations to open the new school were complete and that only minor work remained.

The school has the capacity to accommodate 350 students.

Total 240 students have been granted placement for classes from first to sixth grade at the school so far, said the spokesperson.

“Work is ongoing to register more students, and to enrol students who have moved to Male’ or are transferring from other schools,” he said.

Teachers have been instructed to report to work on Tuesday, January 7.

There will be no shortage of teachers when the school opens, said the spokesperson.

The official uniform of the Izzuddin School is already available for sale, and it began selling the activity uniform this Sunday.

The State had allocated a budget of MVR 20.2 million to finance the conversion of the school building, which had most recently been used to hold classes of Maldives National University (MNU), as well as to acquire necessary resources, teachers, and other staff.

Izzuddin School was established to remedy the issue of capacity shortage resulting from the single-session school policy. The Education Ministry recently announced an additional school will need to be built in Male’ to accommodate the change.

