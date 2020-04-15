Islanders Education hosts ‘Enovate Online’ 2020, symposium for education community

Islanders Education launched ‘Enovate Online’ 2020 last week, an online symposium on the role of education amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed at bringing together school leaders, educators and teachers from schools across the Maldives.

The private education provider has taken its symposium online this year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. For the first time, Islanders Education will hold the entire symposium over a series of webinars. The symposium is scheduled to run until the end of Ramadan and consists of daily sessions on a range of topics including self-development and skills development, with free access to its online content for teachers, parents and students.

The webinars will be facilitated by Leadership and Human Development coach, Adam Naseer, Regional Director of Training, Development & Quality Assurance of LUX Resorts and Hotels, Hussain Afeef, and Senior Manager of Learning & Development in Islanders Education, Ms Aminath Irasha, along with international speakers with industry experience.

According to organizers, one of the goals of the symposium is to alleviate the negative psychological impacts of COVID-19, with a special focus on children and parents and teachers under lockdown over social distancing measures enforced by the government as a preventative measure to contain the spread of the virus.

“The symposium will include specific sessions for teachers on ways to navigate and overcome a public health emergency, with discussions on best practices. Further, we have special sessions for parents, including effective ways of home education facilitated by experienced professionals”, said a representative from Islanders Education.

Further, targeted activities for students include storytelling sessions for pre-school children, and special Ramadan-focused programs providing information and advice on Islam.

Islanders Education, together with the Foundation For A Better Future, has annually held the largest education symposium in the country by the name of ‘Enovate Online’ since 2015. Foundation For A Better Future is a non-profit non-partisan foundation founded by Islanders Education with the goal to improve quality of life and access to education across the country.

Islanders Education is the first to establish an international school in the capital city of Malé. Since its entry into the education sector, the company has revolutionized the education outlook and set a new benchmark for quality education. However, due to the widely distributed population across small islands in the Maldives, many children still do not have access to quality education and great education infrastructure across the country.

Among measures taken by the Maldives to combat the rapid spread of COVID-19, the government had ordered the closure of schools, universities and training facilities as one of the first measures after declaring a state of public health emergency on March 12.

All schools, universities and training facilities in the Maldives remain closed under the lockdown on greater Malé region in effect until May 14, 2020.

