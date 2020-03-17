Islamic Ministry Halts Prayers in Congregation Male’ City and Resorts

Ministry of Islamic Affairs has announced that they have decided to halt the prayers in congregation. This halt will be effective on all the mosques in the Greater Male’ area and all the resorts in the Maldives.

In a recent press conference, Islamic Minister Dr Ahmed Zahir has stated that due to the spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives, the ministry has decided to halt all the prayers in the Greater Male’ area mosques and in resorts mosques to pray in the congregation from 18th March to 28th March.

The minister has further added that even though praying in congregation is suspended, the mosques will be open.

The government of Maldives has been taking several precautionary measures to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which includes declaring a pubic health emergency state.

