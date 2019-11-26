IPNLF eyes promotion of Maldives’ one-by-one tuna fishery with latest MoU

The International Pole and Line Foundation (IPNLF) has agreed to help grow and promote the one-by-one tuna catch fishery in the Maldives as part of a new agreement signed with a local NGO.

As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with NGO Dhivehi Masverin (Maldives Fishermen), the IPNLF will address key knowledge and data gaps among the country’s fishermen, as well as grow the awareness of tuna fishing’s contribution to the Maldivian economy.

“With collaborative efforts designed to promote the benefits of tuna fishing as a career and provider of essential food and livelihood, the MoU will establish a stronger foundation from which the Maldives can maintain and grow its thriving one-by-one tuna fishing sector in all regions over many generations to come,” wrote the IPNLF in a release.

Other aspects of the collaboration include an agreement to promote one another’s work on social media, partnering on skipper training workshops, collecting fisheries data, reducing plastic waste and improving social and economic conditions for one-by-one tuna fishermen.

The IPNLF has previously signed a five-year MoU with the Maldives Seafood Processors and Exporters Association to define long-term objectives on joint sustainability initiatives related to the fishery last November.

