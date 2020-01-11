Interview: Monica Galetti at Coco Bodu Hithi, Maldives

Coco Bodu Hithi

Lucio Rossi/Latitudeslife.com

It’s nearing sunset at Coco Bodu Hithi and Monica Galetti, save for the pristine chef whites, seems very much in holiday mode. In this Maldivian paradise, like something from the most unlikely realms of Instagram, the sea a Photoshopped shade of turquoise, it’s hard not to be.

Like me, however, Galetti’s here for work (though, by our mutual confession, there are worse gigs). She’s devised a menu for one of the island’s five restaurants, Aqua, where we are now sitting, cantilevered over that unbelievable blue. It’s her second residency at Coco Bodu Hithi, which she discovered through her friend and fellow chef, Tom Kitchin.

“He sold it to me with all the photos he had,” she says. “The first time I did a menu here, I kept it very tropical, but this year I’ve taken more ideas from dishes that I do in the restaurant. It’s nic0e to showcase it.”

“The restaurant”, a million miles from here on Charlotte Street in London, is Mere, which Galetti opened with her husband David. The menu is classic French with a welcome touch of the South Pacific, a concoction that translates particularly well in Galetti’s six-course island extravaganza. This begins with crab salad in black curry choux and continues in that delicious vein through confit salmon with lemon gel, truffled chicken, and pistachio and raspberry mille-feuille.

Talking of menus, I can’t resist asking the chef for her desert island meal. She responds almost instantly. “For me, it would be a huge seafood platter—I mean everything, shellfish, crayfish, lobsters—with Champagne. Then I would finish with a really rich chocolate cake. That’s my idea of heaven.”

It’s the Asian influences that Galetti finds most appealing about the food here at Coco Bodu Hithi though; located in the North Malé Atoll, the resort’s cuisine is a melting pot of Sri Lankan, Indian and Maldivian flavours. Her favourite spot is Air, the waterside restaurant resplendent with just-picked fruit, pumpkin and coconut curries and freshly made naan bread.

“It’s been a long time since I could put my hand up and say I really enjoy the buffet at a hotel,” she says. “It’s usually the one to avoid. But here, with all the local cookery, these guys have mastered it.”

And if there’s one thing this chef can spot, it’s a master at work. Having been a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals for 10 years, she’s developed eagle-eyed certainty when it comes to who’s going to make it. “It’s always the basic things like knife skills,” she says. “And then, of course, there are the chefs who can bring a story to their cooking, a reason behind why they cooked something this particular way instead of just copying something else.”

Describing her own professional style, Galetti calls herself a “control freak”—twice. Cool, collected and kind, it’s difficult to believe it, although, as we speak, she is clearly hyper-aware of everything going on in the kitchen behind us. As soon as one chef leaves for another of the island’s restaurants, she notices. “You need to go back to work?” she calls out. “Of course, thank you. I’ll probably see you tomorrow just to check up on stuff for Friday. Thanks, darling, bye!”

It’s patience and perspective that keep this low-key “control freak” at the top of her game. “The older you get, the wiser you get, and you realise there’s no need to blow a top over things,” she says. “I think the chefs here are expecting me to get upset over things but whatever happens I’m like ‘you know what, don’t worry, we’ll make it work.’ That comes with experience.”

Of course, when it comes to keeping a cool head, the atmosphere of the island can’t hurt either. She praises its peace and beauty and is evidently delighted at the chance to share it with her husband and daughter.

The real magic here comes from the resort’s ability to make you relax—immediately. It manages to be at once luxurious and ever so slightly rustic, a combination that works well with the wildness of the island, which is left to thrive amid the palatial beachfront villas and over-water residences.

There’s wildlife aplenty, with hawksbill turtles, manta rays and baby sharks often found darting around in the shallows beneath the many stilted boardwalks. Galetti is a keen diver but it’s the quieter moments, cocooned en famille in perfect villa privacy, that she seems to value most.

After we speak, I retreat to one of the island’s pristine beaches to mull over our conversation. It’s empty except for me and, growing ever closer in the distance, the unmistakable outline of a mother and daughter walking arm in arm along the beach. Whoever said the Maldives was just for honeymooners was much mistaken. Or maybe they’d just never visited Coco Bodu Hithi.

